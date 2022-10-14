ASHLEY-HUDSON, Ind. (WANE) — Police in northeast Indiana have asked for the public’s help to find a man accused of stealing a wallet and making fraudulent online purchases.

Timothy Slone

The investigation began in July when police in Ashley-Hudson received a complaint about a stolen wallet.

As the investigation unfolded, police learned that online purchases were made fraudulently from a store in Auburn, according to a Facebook post from the Ashley-Hudson Indiana Police Department.

The post from Ashley-Hudson Police said the suspect used the name and information of a separate person in order to pick up part of the purchase from the store.

Officers have identified the suspect as 35-year-old Timothy L. Slone of Albion.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Slone. He’s charged with Level 6 felony Fraud over $750 and Level 6 felony Identity Deception.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Slone is asked to call (260) 587-9388 or local police.