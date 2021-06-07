Police look for 3 who held up AT&T store on Coliseum Boulevard

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police are searching for three suspects who held up an AT&T store on Coliseum Boulevard.

Police were called around 11:20 a.m. to the AT&T store at 712 E. Coliseum Blvd, across from the Northcrest Shopping Center, on a report of a burglary in progress there.

HAPPENING NOW: Police are investigating a suspected armed robbery at the AT&T store located on coliseum. pic.twitter.com/qSj4wKNyfQ — Briana Brownlee (@BreBrownleeTV) June 7, 2021

Police at the scene said the three suspects – described as teen-to-adult males – robbed the store and drove off in a black or dark-colored SUV that was possibly stolen from another state. The SUV was recovered a short time later.

Now police are looking for the suspects.

No injuries were reported in the incident, and it’s unknown what was taken from the store.

The store was expected to be closed for the rest of the day.