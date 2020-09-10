Police look for 2 men who robbed New Haven bank

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — Police in New Haven are searching for two men who held up a bank in the city Thursday afternoon.

Authorities were called around 1:50 p.m. to the Fifth Third Bank at 1230 Lincoln Highway East on a report of an armed robbery.

According to a report from the New Haven Police Department, employees said two men came into the bank and handed an employee a note, demanding cash. The men then left with an undisclosed amount of cash, the police department said.

The suspect were described as male whites, one with red hair and one with brown hair, both wearing face masks and baseball-style hats. They reportedly left in a red Lincoln sedan with no license plate, headed westbound toward Fort Wayne.

These men are suspects in a bank robbery at the New Haven Fifth Third Bank on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. (New Haven Police Department/Facebook)

These men are suspects in a bank robbery at the New Haven Fifth Third Bank on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. (New Haven Police Department/Facebook)

These men are suspects in a bank robbery at the New Haven Fifth Third Bank on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. (New Haven Police Department/Facebook)

Anyone with information about the suspects, the vehicle or the incidents is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at (260) 748-7080 or Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-STOP.