Police in Florida say four people including a child are dead after a suspect shot three victims and then was killed by police after opening fire on officers responding to a domestic violence report.

The Orlando Police Department says officers heard gunshots inside a home before the suspect exited and shot at the officers around 2:25 a.m. Sunday. Inside the home, police found three gunshot victims, including a child who was transported by officers to a hospital. The three victims died of their injuries.

The suspect also died after being transported to a hospital. The two officers involved in the shooting were not injured. The identifies of the suspect, the victims and the officers were not immediately released.