2 officers stabbed while apprehending man in New Haven neighborhood

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — Two New Haven Police officers were stabbed Monday morning.

New Haven Police were called around 9:30 a.m. to a home in the 1500 block of Macgregor Drive, in the Highland Terrace neighborhood just off Minnich Road.

According to New Haven Police Chief Jeff McCracken, officers went to a home after a family member reported a man was making suicidal threats. When officers arrived, the man ran from the home and began trying to break into neighboring homes.

The man got into a home, then ran into the back yard of the home before he ran off again and broke into a second home, McCracken said. There, the chief said the man tried unsuccessfully to jump a fence.

At that home, officers tried to take the man into custody, but he resisted officers, McCracken said.

During a struggle, two officers were stabbed with a pocket knife, McCracken said. They suffered non-life-threatening injuries with stab wounds to their lower bodies and they were hospitalized, he added.

The man was also hurt in the ordeal, McCracken said. His condition was not released, but McCracken said the man is now in custody.

The man has not been named and it’s not immediately known what charges he could face.

New Haven Police and Allen County Sheriff’s deputies, along with at least one ambulance, were at the scene.