Fort Wayne Police investigate a suspicious package near the Stellhorn Road Target store on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. (Andrew Haslup via Report It)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A large police presence was reported around the Target store at Stellhorn and Maplecrest roads midday Thursday.

Dispatchers told WANE 15 that authorities were called there on a report of “suspicious activity” around 11:30 a.m.

As of 1 p.m., police were still investigating.