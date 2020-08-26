Police seek suspect in Hoagland Avenue shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating a shooting that took place at the corner of Leith Street and Hoagland Avenue Tuesday evening.

Just after 9:30 p.m., officers responded to multiple reports of gunshots and word that a man was lying in the street in the area. When they arrived on the scene, they found a man on the ground and learned a possible suspect may have left on foot or in a vehicle.

The man appeared to have been shot and he was taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries. A short time later the victim was downgraded to life threatening injuries.

A person who lives nearby reported hearing five gunshots.

Homicide Detectives as well as Crime Scene Technicians were called to the scene to gather information and speak with anyone with information.