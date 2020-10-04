Arrest made in fatal shooting at south-side townhome

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police have made an arrest in a double shooting that left a woman dead and a male victim with non-life threatening injuries Sunday morning.

Ronald Williams

Police initially responded to a report of a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound in the 7900 block of Decatur Road. While officers were on their way, they received another call that a shooting took place inside an apartment located in the 7900 block of Serenity Drive.

The man found on Decatur Road was treated at the scene before being transported to a local hospital. His injuries are non-life threatening.

Inside the apartment on Serenity Drive, police found a woman also suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.

Police arrested Ronald Williams for the incident, which is believed to be a domestic situation. Williams is charged with murder and battery with a deadly weapon.

The female victim’s identity will be released at a later time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact to the Fort Wayne Police Detective Bureau at (260) 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-STOP.