Police investigating officer involved shooting in LaPorte County

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police are investigating an officer involved shooting that took place in LaPorte County on Thursday evening.

Police said they received reports of gunshots being fired near County Road 500 West just after 5 p.m.

According to police, the responding officers were immediately met by gunfire once they arrived to the scene, as the suspect struck a police vehicle.

The officers returned fire and struck the suspect. The suspect was transported to a hospital and has non-life-threatening injuries.

No police officers were injured.

The Indiana State Police Criminal Investigations Divisions was contacted to further investigate the incident.

The names of the suspect and the police officers involved will be released at a later date.