Man gunned down on Fort Wayne’s southeast side ID’d

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The death of a man found shot to death in the street on the city’s southeast side late Thursday has been ruled a homicide.

FWPD were dispatched to the 4600 block Werling Drive at 11:20 p.m. on a “Problem Unknown,” according to the activity log.

When officers arrived they found a man lying in the street. Medics were dispatched and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

He was identified Friday as 34-year-old Elgin Markeith Davis of Fort Wayne. An autopsy found Davis died of a gunshot wound and his death was ruled a homicide.

Police said witnesses heard gunshots in the area before the incident occurred.

The road surrounding the intersection of Capitol Avenue and Werling Drive was closed while police investigated.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.