Double shooting ruled homicide-suicide; men, 89 and 57, ID’d

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A double shooting that took place Friday afternoon has been ruled a homicide-suicide, according to the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

Fort Wayne Police were called around 5:45 p.m. Friday to the 2800 block of South Hanna Street on reports of a shooting. Responding officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were pronounced dead on the scene, according to public information officer Mark Bieker.

They were identified Monday as 89-year-old Toma T. Davis and 57-year-old Hawatheven L. Davis, both of Fort Wayne. Autopsies found Toma Davis died of multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide, while Hawatheven Davis died of a gunshot wound to the head and his death was ruled a suicide.

Investigators have not said how the victims were connected. Officers said witnesses gave conflicting accounts.

Officers used a drone to get a different view of the crime scene.

No other information was released.