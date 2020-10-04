Police investigating death of 2 brothers in Ohio home

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (AP) — Police say they are investigating the deaths of two brothers found last week in a home in a quiet Ohio neighborhood.

Beavercreek officers were called to the residence Tuesday and found the men dead of apparent gunshot wounds.

They were identified as 50-year-old Carl Lichtenberg and 53-year-old John Lichtenberg.

Authorities say a relative reported finding the bodies and told emergency dispatchers that it appeared as though the two had fired at each other.

Police said the case remains under investigation, but no involvement by anyone else is suspected.

