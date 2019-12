Police are investigating an armed robbery on Fort Wayne’s southeast side.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police are investigating an armed robbery that reportedly occurred Monday night.

Police were called to the intersection of East Tillman Road and South Anthony Blvd. around 8:30 p.m. to the Dollar General.

Investigators were unable to immediately provide a suspect or vehicle description.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact police.