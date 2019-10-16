Police investigating armed robbery at Dollar General store

Fort Wayne Police investigate an armed robbery at the Dollar General at 3903 S. Anthony Blvd. on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police are investigating a report of an armed robbery at a southeast-side discount store.

Authorities were called just before 1:30 p.m. to the Dollar General at 3903 S. Anthony Blvd., at the intersection of Rudisill Boulevard, on a report of an armed robbery. Dispatchers would only confirm to WANE 15 that an armed robbery was reported there.

A store cashier told a WANE 15 reporter that he was held up at gunpoint.

At the scene, Fort Wayne Police officers could be seen in the store investigating. The store was closed to shoppers while investigators worked.

No other information was released, including suspect information.