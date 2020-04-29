Ax-wielding man hurts 4 at Fort Wayne Lowe’s; shopper describes ‘sheer terror’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The man who Fort Wayne Police say attacked at least four people with an ax in an incident at a Fort Wayne inside of a home improvement store Wednesday has been charged.

Joshua Harless, 24, faces three counts of Battery by Means of a Deadly Weapon and other charges of Criminal Recklessness and Battery Resulting in Bodily Injury.

Joshua Kaleb Harless

Officers responded to the Lowe’s Home Improvement on Illinois Road just after 6 p.m. Wednesday on initial reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, they were told there was a man wielding an ax inside the store. Christina Mora, who was shopping in the store at the time, said she heard the altercation before she saw it.

“I just heard all of this commotion coming from the other side of the store so I kind of stopped to figure out which way to go and I saw a very short black gentleman chasing a very tall white gentleman with an ax,” said Mora. “The white gentleman had an ax as well.”

The shorter man was Harless, who police say walked into the store and grabbed an ax. Police said it was quickly taken away from him but he grabbed another. According to Mora, the person that took away the first ax was the taller man she had seen running, another customer, and they were being threatened by Harless.

“The black gentleman with an ax was chasing both of us down the aisle telling us he was going to kill us and we’re the devil and we need to die, we’re not going to see anybody after this.”

Mora said after that, they ran to the front of the store where she and the taller man split up. Harless followed the man but told Mora he was going to come after her later. Lowe’s employees and some customers managed to get Harless on the ground shortly after and hold him there until help arrived.

Four people received minor injuries from the situation. While Mora is not one of the injured, she is shaken by what happened and said what she felt could only be described as sheer terror.

“I had already seen him swing and try to hit other employees and actually hit an employee so I knew he wasn’t just chasing people just threatening to do it,” said Mora. “This gentleman was actually trying to hurt people. I just thought I wasn’t going to make it home to my kids, I wasn’t going to see my family again, you know, how was anybody going to know what happened?”

Police took Harless into custody and cleared out the store in case there were others involved, but they believe he acted alone. Investigators said it is unclear where the gunshots came in as no evidence of shots being fired was found by Officers. Many witnesses also stated there were no shots.