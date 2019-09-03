Police investigating after man’s body found near Kosciusko campground

The stretch of McKenna Road where the body of a man was found Sept. 2, 2019, is shown. (Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office)

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Police in Kosciusko County are investigating after the body of a man was found near the Barbee lakes chain early Monday.

Ty Sawyer Lee Brown (Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office)

Just before 5 a.m., police received a call about an unresponsive man lying on McKenna Road near JT’s Lakeside Campground, just off Little Barbee Lake northeast of Warsaw. Officers arrived and found the man.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by a representative with the Kosciusko County Coroner’s Office.

On Tuesday, the victim was identified as 20-year-old Ty Sawyer Lee Brown of Indianapolis.

According to a report from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office, Brown had walked away from the Barbee Landing bar and restaurant around 2:30 a.m. He was found about a half-mile away.

It’s not clear what happened. The sheriff’s office said the manner and cause of Brown’s death were pending the results of an autopsy.

Police asked that anyone in the area with home security footage or information about the incident, contact Det. Sgt. Josh Spangle or Det. Neil Likens at (574) 267-5667.