Police investigate stabbing in DeKalb County, suspect in custody

Photo of stabbing investigation scene in St. Joe, Indiana on June 30, 2020 provided by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.

ST. JOE, Ind. (WANE) A suspect in a stabbing incident that took place Tuesday evening in the town of St. Joe in DeKalb County is in custody. The victim was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital for treatment.

The stabbing took place just after 10:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Washington Street in St. Joe according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department. Officers received a report of the stabbing at 10:41 p.m. and were told the suspect had left the scene on foot.

A K-9 officer was used to track the suspect and he was found trying to hide in some bushes in the 6200 block of State Road 1 just over a half mile from the the stabbing took place.

The stabbing victim was only described as a 23-year-old man and he was said to be in fair condition.

The suspect, Leslie J. Swindell, was booked into the DeKalb County jail on a Level 3 Felony charge of aggravated battery and police indicated in a press release that more charges are possible.

The Butler Police Department and Indiana State Police also assisted in the investigation.