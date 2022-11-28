FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police are investigating a shooting on Fort Wayne’s south side that left a man dead Monday evening, according to dispatchers and police.

It was the 5th shooting in Fort Wayne in the last three days.

At approximately 6:24 p.m., police received reports of a shooting at the 2800 block of Monroe Street. Police said Tuesday that the shooting actually happened in the 2900 block of Reed Street, several blocks west, and the victim was found along Monroe Street.

Police had a scene set up near the intersection of Monroe and Boltz streets with multiple police vehicles occupying the area.

An adult male was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, and TRAA transported the victim to a local hospital in life-threatening condition, according to police.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday the victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. He was identified as 27-year-old Johnny Ray Yates Sr. of Fort Wayne. An autopsy confirmed he died of multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide.

Authorities at the scene identified a witness, and the witness is cooperating with the investigation.

The incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.