Police investigate shooting of teen at Indianapolis hotel

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis police are investigating after a 16-year-old girl was fatally shot inside a downtown hotel.

Police were called early Saturday to the JW Marriot on the report of a person shot. Police say they found the girl suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Marion County Chief Deputy Coroner Alfie McGinty says 16-year-old Karla Vasquez was killed.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and held on preliminary charges of reckless homicide with formal charges pending. His identity hasn’t been released.

Family and friends tell WISH-TV that Vasquez was attending a 21st birthday celebration at the hotel.

