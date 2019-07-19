Police investigate shooting and crash near Southgate Plaza

by: WANE Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One person was taken into custody after shots were fired near Southgate Plaza Thursday night.

Fort Wayne police were called to the 200 block of Pettit Avenue around 9:50 p.m. on reports of shots fired. Officers on the scene say there was also a two-vehicle crash connected to the shooting near the Kroger gas station. One person involved in the crash was arrested on warrants, but has since been identified by witnesses as a suspected shooter, according to police.

A witness, who wished to remain anonymous, told WANE 15 he was standing outside on Pettit Avenue when he heard around seven gunshots and then a crash.

Police say they have not found a victim, but say it’s possible one might show up at a local hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.

