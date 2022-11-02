Police on scene of a possible shooting on Hoagland Avenue just south of downtown Fort Wayne.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police shot a man after he reportedly pulled a gun on a woman in a south Fort Wayne neighborhood Wednesday.

Fort Wayne Police were called just after 1 p.m. to the 400 block of Poplar Street, at Hoagland Avenue, on a report of a disturbance involving an armed person, according to the police activity log.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police at the scene told WANE 15 that a woman reported a male pulled a gun on her.

When officers arrived, they gave verbal commands but the man did not comply. The man then brandished the gun.

At that point, police shot the man. He was taken from the scene in stable condition, police said.

The officer who shot the man will be placed on administrative leave, police said.

Indiana State Police will conduct an investigation, WANE 15 was told.