FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Police are looking for a suspect after an armed robbery at a BP gas station.

Officers were called to the location at 5938 Lima Road around 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

According to Fort Wayne Police spokesman Mark Bieker, the suspect displayed a gun during the robbery.

Not much information is known at this time. Police are looking at surveillance video footage from the gas station to identify a suspect.