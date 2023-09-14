DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – A welfare check Tuesday at a Decatur home turned into an investigation of what Decatur police believe was a murder-suicide.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m., officers conducted a welfare check at the home of John and Jill Evans in the 200 block of Park Place, according to a post on the Decatur Police Department’s Facebook page. The caller was concerned because they had not been able to contact Jill all day, police said.

Officers went inside the home and found both John and Jill dead. The initial investigation leads officers to believe 61-year-old John shot 58-year-old Jill, and then shot himself, police said in the post. Officers determined it happened several hours beforehand.

The police department said officers do not believe there is a threat to the community because of this incident. This appears to be a very unfortunate isolated tragedy, the post said.

The investigation is ongoing by Decatur Police, Indiana State Police, and the Adams County Coroner’s Office.