Police: Intoxicated man arrested after abandoning motorcycle and getting stuck in swamp water

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Brazil man was arrested for drug paraphernalia, possession of a hypodermic syringe, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated after he abandoned his motorcycle and was pursued by police on foot on Friday afternoon.

ISP said that a trooper observed a motorcycle with an expired license plate at County Road 300 West and County Road 1350 North. He activated his emergency lights to pull the driver over, but the motorcycle did not stop.

Police said that the driver got off the country road and traveled east on railroad tracks. He went a short distance before getting stuck in the tracks. As the trooper approached the motorcycle, the driver hopped off and ran on foot. He ran southbound through the woods, but fell into swampy water.

The trooper was able to find the driver in the water and took him into custody. The man was identified as Charles Z. Atkinson, 38. Atkinson was taken to Clay County Jail where he was incarcerated.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.