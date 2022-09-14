INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Police arrested an Indianapolis man Wednesday morning after a state trooper found drugs and guns in the man’s car following a traffic stop, according to a police report.

The trooper noticed a truck driving behind him with no headlights on at 6:26 a.m. in heavy fog, causing the officer to go behind the truck and pull it over.

According to a police report, 35-year-old Harvey W. Pettrie initially provided a false identity, but was later identified by the state trooper.

A records check revealed Pettrie had active felony arrest warrants for various charges.

According to a police report, the state trooper detained Pettrie and searched the car, which led to police locating a handgun and three bags containing a white powder, which later tested positive for cocaine.

A passenger in the vehicle was also detained at the scene, but the passenger was later released from the scene at the conclusion of the preliminary investigation.

Pettrie was given numerous preliminary charges involving dealing and possessing drugs, as well as possessing a firearm while being a serious violent felon, according to a police report.

Actual criminal charges will be determined by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office upon review.