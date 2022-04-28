GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – They stopped him for speeding.

Then they saw his 5-year-old daughter in the back seat completely unrestrained.

And then they smelled the booze and marijuana.

Indiana State Police arrested 36-year-old Tim Floyd on a felony count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger younger than 18 on Wednesday evening.

Floyd

Floyd, of Indianapolis, was clocked going 90 miles-per-hour in a 70 miles-per-hour zone on Interstate 69 in Gibson County around 6:45 p.m., according to a state police media release.

A trooper then noticed his daughter in the rear seat without a seatbelt or car seat, according to the release. While talking to Floyd, a trooper could smell alcohol and burn marijuana.

Floyd also showed signs of impairment and then failed field sobriety tests.

“Further investigation revealed Floyd was under the influence of alcohol and marijuana,” the state police release said.

Troopers arrested Floyd and booked him into Gibson County Jail.

His daughter was released to her mother.