Police: Indiana couple drove boys with Trump flags off road

HOBART, Ind. (The Times) — Police say a northwestern Indiana couple allegedly drove two teenage boys off a roadway they were riding along with flags supporting President Donald Trump attached to their bicycles.

Hobart police say Snapchat videos helped officers secure charges against 23-year-old Kyren Gregory Perry-Jones and 18-year-old Cailyn Marie Smith in connection with a July 22 incident.

Police say the Hobart couple are accused of driving in their car, running the boys off of the road, and making threats toward the teens, who are twins. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that both defendants are charged with felony counts of intimidation and criminal recklessness.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.