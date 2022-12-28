FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Wednesday, authorities added additional charges to a Fort Wayne man arrested in connection to an armed robbery that happened at a local IHOP.

On Christmas Eve, police responded to a call of an armed robbery suspect at the IHOP located at 4403 Coldwater Road.

Police received preliminary information that the suspect, 41-year-old Ian Bazur-Persing, was armed with an axe and a knife, had the manager at knifepoint and was robbing the restaurant.

After further investigation, police connected Bazur-Persing to additional robberies and theft investigations that happened earlier in the same day.

The first incident occurred at the Walgreens located at 6201 Stellhorn Road, and the other incident happened at the Marathon gas station located at 510 Lower Huntington Road, according to police.

Police added two additional counts of armed robbery, and additional charges are pending.