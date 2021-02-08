Police ID shooting victim, ask public for assistance

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is asking the public for help with an investigation of a fatal shooting which occurred Friday at a gas station.

At approximately 4:30 p.m. on Friday, officers were dispatched to the Marathon Gas Station at 1226 South Main Street in Elkhart.

The victim of the shooting has been identified as Shamar Barnes, 19.

Officers believe Barnes had recently moved to the Elkhart area from Michigan.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Mike Carich, 574-295-2825.