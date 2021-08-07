Police ID man killed in triple shooting at DeKalb County home

An Indiana State Police squad car sits outside a CR 22 home where three people were shot Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021.

BUTLER, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police have identified one of the victims of a triple shooting at a rural DeKalb County home last week.

Samuel King, 36, of Butler was fatally shot in an incident at a home at 5458 C.R. 22 near Butler on Thursday.

It was just before 9 p.m. when DeKalb County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the home on a call of shots fired. According to an Indiana State Police report, deputies arrived to find two men and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

All three were taken to a Fort Wayne hospital for treatment. King was pronounced dead there.

State police said late Saturday that the other victims remain hospitalized. Their conditions are not know and they were not named.

Details around the shooting have not been released. State police said again Saturday that no other information would be released.

State police are investigating. Information will be turned over to the DeKalb County Prosecutor for review.