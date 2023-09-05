ASHLEY, Ind. (WANE) — What started as a traffic stop on Interstate 69 led to a Garrett woman facing a felony drug charge after police found methamphetamine and a hypodermic needle, according to the Ashley-Hudson Police Department (AHPD).

Just before 2:30 p.m. Monday, officers spotted a vehicle going 95 mph on I-69 and conducted a traffic stop.

During the traffic stop, officers observed “indicators of criminal activity” and deployed a K-9 unit that alerted officers to the odor of narcotics, according to the AHPD.

Officers found a used hypodermic needle during a search of the vehicle, and a field test showed a positive result for methamphetamine, according to the AHPD.

As a result, police arrested 26-year-old Katlynne S. Garner, who faces a single charge of possession of a drug injection device, a Level 6 felony.