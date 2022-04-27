AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — A homeless man was arrested after police in Auburn said he was dealing drugs out of a storage unit in the city.

Gilbert L. Martin, 54, faces charges of Level 2 felony Dealing Methamphetamine, Level 6 felony Possession of Hypodermic Needle, Class A misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana, and Class C misdemeanor Possession of Paraphernalia.

According to a report from the Auburn Police Department, officers were tipped off about a man who was reportedly dealing meth out of a storage unit on the southwest side of the city.

Police went to the storage units, in the 1500 block of Auburn Drive, and had a K9 conduct a free air sniff around the exterior. The dog made a positive alert about an odor of a narcotic inside one of the units, police said.

Police obtained a search warrant for the storage unit, and found Martin inside. He told police he’d been living in the storage unit, police said.

A search of the storage unit turned up 18 grams of methamphetamine, several hypodermic needles, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia, police said.