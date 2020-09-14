Police: High on meth, man takes part in gun battle with imaginary people

LAGRANGE, Ind. (WANE) A man high on meth apparently shot up the inside of his house after imagining people were trying to break in and steal some of his belongings this past weekend according to the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department.

Police began their investigation Sunday after receiving a report that a man was yelling and swinging a broom handle on private property. When deputies arrived on the scene they found a man, identified as Mark King of Wolcottville, under the influence of drugs. They determined King had consumed methamphetamine on Friday and Saturday and that’s what triggered the hallucinations.

After engaging in a gun battle with the imaginary people inside his home, King went to a neighbor’s house where he went inside a garage and broke a window after throwing a gun at it. He then left the garage and that’s when police found him.

King was taken to a hospital where he was treated and later released to police. He gave written consent to a search of his property where police found the interior of his house had multiple bullet holes that came from inside.

King faces charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.