Police: Fugitive crashes truck into pond, tries to hide in water

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A Vigo County man faces multiple charges after leading authorities on a chase that ended with his pickup truck partially in a pond according to Indiana State Police.

The chase began late Monday afternoon when two troopers tried to serve an active warrant for Kenneth Rogers of Terre Haute. Rogers was wanted on a misdemeanor count of conversion.

They went to Rogers’ home and after not finding him there they spotted him driving a pickup truck a short time later.

The troopers tried to pull Rogers over, but he sped away and a chase began.

When turning from one street onto another, Rogers struck a stop sign and got stuck on the guy wire of a utility pole. The two troopers got out of their squad car with the intention of taking Rogers into custody and that’s when he was able to free the truck and drive off.

The chase then started again with speeds reaching as high as 85 mph. Rogers then failed to negotiate a curve and drove into a line of trees and into a small pond. He then got out of the truck and tried to hide in the water.

The troopers were able to take him into custody without further incident.

After being treated for minor injuries at a hospital, Rogers was taken to the Vigo County Jail.

He faces charges of resisting law enforcement, conversion, criminal mischief and reckless driving.