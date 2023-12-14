WARNING: This story contains graphic content not suitable for all readers
MUNCIE, Ind. — An Indianapolis man is accused of raping a 3-year-old girl and attacking the girl’s mother after being confronted with video proof outside a Muncie business.
Kevin Davis, 29, was arrested on Wednesday on various preliminary charges including child molestation, a Level 1 felony; rape, a Level 3 felony; possession of child porn and obstruction of justice, both Level 5 felonies, and domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
According to court documents, the victim’s mother recently discovered videos on Davis’s phone that showed him molesting and forcibly having sex with the 3-year-old girl. The mother ended up sending the videos to herself and then confronted Davis outside of a Muncie business.
After showing Davis the videos and asking him how he could commit such a heinous act, Davis is accused of snatching the phone away from the victim’s mother and slamming it on the ground. Davis then reportedly assaulted the victim’s mother, punching her over a dozen times. Police said other individuals witnessed the attack.
Police arrived at the scene a short time after the attack and located Davis walking in a nearby field. Davis ended up admitting to “whooping her a–,” when police questioned him about assaulting the mother, according to court documents.
Court documents reveal that a search of Davis’s phone uncovered the videos in question which allegedly show Davis forcibly committing sex acts on the 3-year-old. Police said Davis also admitted to committing the acts inside a Muncie home in late November.
If charged and convicted with a Level 1 felony for child molestation, Davis could face between 20 and 40 years in prison.