FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police and Allen County SWAT arrested two suspects Friday on a number of drug-related charges after a raid that uncovered hundreds of grams of meth, thousands in cash, and more.

County SWAT teams and detectives with FWPD’s Vice and Narcotics Division found illegal drugs and paraphernalia at two houses– one in the 2100 block of Beechmont Drive and another in the 4500 block of Calumet Avenue. Leading up to the two arrests, there had been an ongoing narcotics investigation and surveillance at both places, FWPD said.

Detectives said they found 439.4 grams of meth, 7.7 grams of heroin, 4.4 grams of Methyphenidate hydrochloride, 0.4 grams of acetaminophen hydrochloride, 100 M-30 pills (oxycodone hydrochloride), 0.1 grams of cocaine, 2.6 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, and 16.1 grams of marijuana.

Detectives also reported finding 15 firearms- three of which had been reported stolen- firearm magazines, ammunition, “numerous” digital scales, miscellaneous paraphernalia, and $4,900 in cash.

According to the release, 44-year-old Matthew Shoecraft Redd was arrested and charged with:

Dealing Methamphetamine

Dealing Cocaine/narcotics Drug (Fentanyl)

Dealing Cocaine/narcotics Drug (Cocaine)

Dealing Heroin

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Possession of Paraphernalia

Possession of stolen property (three stolen guns)

Maintaining a common nuisance

Invasion of privacy

Police said he also had a body attachment warrant.

Sylvia Redd was arrested and charged with:

Dealing Methamphetamine

Visiting a Common Nuisance

Possession of Paraphernalia

FWPD’s Narcotics Division is still investigating the situation.