GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Grant County officers arrested a Marion man Thursday who is accused in an armed robbery.

Police responded around 4:15 p.m. to a report of an armed robbery near 3900 S. Meridian St., according to a release from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies at the scene got information on the suspect and vehicle involved, and officers with the Marion Police Department were then able to track down 22-year-old Dontell McClung and a vehicle with stolen goods and illegal items inside.

Items were recovered that had been reported stolen from the victim, and police said the suspect also had handguns and 97 Fentanyl pills.

Officers arrested McClung on these preliminary charges:

Dealing in cocaine/narcotic drug amount at least 10 grams, a Level 2 Felony

Possession of Cocaine or a Narcotic Drug, a Level 3 Felony

Robbery, a Level 3 Felony

Possession of Firearm by Serious Violent Felon, a Level 4 Felony

Pointing a Firearm, a Level 6 Felony

A cash bond is set at $100,000 for McClung.