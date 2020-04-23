Police find man stabbed in chest on Hanna Street

FWPD say a man was found stabbed in the chest Thursday in the 4500 blk. of Hanna Street. His injuries are life-threatening.

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police are investigating after a stabbing on South Hanna Street early Thursday.

Officers were called to 4520 S. Hanna St. around 2:30 a.m. on a report of a stabbing. They arrived to find a man had been stabbed in the chest. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition, where doctors determined his injuries to be life-threatening.

Fort Wayne Police said Thursday preliminary information indicates there was a disturbance at the residence before the man was stabbed. Detectives are working to interview witnesses. No information about a possible suspect was released.

This incident remains under investigation by the City of Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.