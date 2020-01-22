Police find link in recent shootings into homes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police said Wednesday a string of incidents where gunshots were fired into homes over the last week and a half are “all linked.”

In two of the shootings, two boys were hurt. In the other, a man was killed.

In the first incident, just before 2 a.m. Jan. 12, police and medics were called to the 3200 block of Logan Avenue after a 8-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound near his shoulder and chest. He was hospitalized with “life-threatening” injuries but was later listed as stable.

Police said the boy was inside the home at the time of the shooting, and the gunshots came from outside.

Two days later, on Jan. 14, a 13-year-old boy was seriously hurt after someone fired shots into a home at 3804 Euclid Ave., near East Rudisill and South Anthony boulevards, around 10:45 p.m. The boy was taken to a hospital in serious condition but his injuries were believed to be non-life-threatening.

In that incident, police said someone knocked on the door of the home and when the boy to the door to answer, someone fired multiple shots.

Finally, just after midnight Monday morning, police responded to 3411 Senate Ave., near Hessen Cassel and McKinnie Avenue. There, 49-year-old Than Kahn Khai suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the neck.

Detectives found shell casings in the street in front of the house, leading them to believe the shots came from outside.

In each case, police said they had no suspects, and asked for the public’s help to solve the shootings.

On Wednesday, in an emailed statement, police spokesperson Sgt. Sofia Rosales-Scatena said investigators in the homicide division “have reason to believe that the Logan, Euclid and Senate Street shootings are all linked.” What’s more, Rosales-Scatena said police have “person(s) of interest in these shootings.”

She did not named that person or people, however, but instead asked for the community’s help.

“If you have ANY information, no matter how small you think it is, call us at 427-1201 and ask to speak to a homicide detective,” said Rosales-Scatena. “These acts of violence are not acceptable and are not what we should accept as normal. Come forward and help us stop this.”