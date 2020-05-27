Police find illegal handgun, drugs while investigating report of drunk driver

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – A Pleasant Lake, Indiana man is behind bars after officers responded to a possible intoxicated driver report.

According to a press release made by the Auburn Police Department, officers responded to a possible intoxicated driver alert in the area of I-69 and State Road 8 on Friday, May 22. The report claimed that a driver passed out or was asleep at the traffic light.

At approximately 4:40 p.m., responding officers found an unoccupied vehicle matching the description parked in the Walmart parking lot. Alcoholic beverage containers, drugs and a handgun with the serial numbers removed was discovered in the vehicle.

Auburn Police observed the driver of the vehicle, identified as Timothy W. Schieber, walking towards the vehicle where he was detained after initially resisting verbal and physical attempts to stop him.

Schieber was arrested on charges of resisting law enforcement, carrying a gun without a license, possession of Methamphetamine, habitual traffic violator and obliterating identification marks on a handgun.