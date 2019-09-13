Police find drugs, stolen items after stopping motorist for speeding

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) A South Bend man faces multiple charges after being arrested earlier this month following a traffic stop in Decatur.

According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy pulled over a vehicle for speeding on September 3 near the intersection of 13th Street and Washington Street.

The driver, identified as Ruben M. Banuelos of South Bend appeared to be be intoxicated. A search of his vehicle turned up methamphetamine and prescription medication and a glass pipe.

Also found in the vehicle were electronics and computer items that appeared to have been stolen from area Walmart and Meijer stores as well as a laptop computer. In addition several items of clothing were found with hidden compartments believed to have been used to take items from stores.

Banuelos faces charges of Operating While Intoxicated, Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of Methamphetamine, Theft and Possession of a Controlled Substance.