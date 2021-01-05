Police find driver hiding under pile of clothes after he flees traffic stop

LAGRANGE, Ind. (WANE) A Coldwater, Michigan man was taken into custody last week by police in LaGrange County after he led them on a short chase before being captured while hiding inside a closet.

The arrest took place on December 28, just before midnight in LaGrange according to the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department after deputies tried to stop a Dodge Durango for a traffic violation.

The driver, identified as Gunnar Clark, drove off and pulled into Mountain Street Apartments. Police say Clark got out of the Dodge and ran inside an apartment and locked the door. When deputies heard screaming and yelling inside the apartment they forced their way in. Clark was found hiding under a pile of clothes inside a closet.

He was charged with Resisting with a Motor Vehicle, Possession of Paraphernalia and Possession of Marijuana.