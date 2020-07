FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police are investigating a possible shooting north of downtown Fort Wayne Thursday.

Fort Wayne Police were called around 11:30 a.m. to an alley behind 621 Tennessee Ave., near Spy Run Avenue in the Chase Manor Apartments complex, on a report of shots fired.

An officer on the scene said that they found blood and shell casings, but no victim in this area.

No other information was immediately available.