DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Police in DeKalb County arrested six people after officers raided a home and found a meth-making operation.

On Tuesday, officers with the Auburn Police Narcotics Enforcement Team served a search warrant in the 800 Block of CR 9A in Corunna.

Inside the home, police said they found seven “one-pot” methamphetamine labs, five HCL generators, methamphetamine, crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia and precursors to manufacture methamphetamine.

Arrested were:

Justin Handshoe

Roger Boese

Carl Boese

Rita Spillers

Patricia Roberts

George Fath

Justin Handshoe, 34, on charges of Manufacturing methamphetamine (Level 4 Felony), Possession of Methamphetamine (Level 5 Felony), Possession of Chemical Precursors to manufacture methamphetamine (Level 6 Felony), Possession of a hypodermic needle (Level 6 Felony), Maintaining a common nuisance (Level 6 Felony), Possession of Paraphernalia (Class A misdemeanor), and Habitual Offender Enhancement

Roger Boese, 63 , on charges of Maintaining a common nuisance (Level 6 felony) and Possession of Paraphernalia (A misdemeanor)

Rita Spillers, 52 , on a charge of Maintaining a common nuisance (Level 6 Felony)

George Fath, 24, on an active warrant out of Steuben County for possession of a controlled substance.

All suspects other than Fath lived at the home.