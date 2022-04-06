DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Police in DeKalb County arrested six people after officers raided a home and found a meth-making operation.
On Tuesday, officers with the Auburn Police Narcotics Enforcement Team served a search warrant in the 800 Block of CR 9A in Corunna.
Inside the home, police said they found seven “one-pot” methamphetamine labs, five HCL generators, methamphetamine, crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia and precursors to manufacture methamphetamine.
Arrested were:
- Justin Handshoe, 34, on charges of Manufacturing methamphetamine (Level 4 Felony), Possession of Methamphetamine (Level 5 Felony), Possession of Chemical Precursors to manufacture methamphetamine (Level 6 Felony), Possession of a hypodermic needle (Level 6 Felony), Maintaining a common nuisance (Level 6 Felony), Possession of Paraphernalia (Class A misdemeanor), and Habitual Offender Enhancement
- Roger Boese, 63, on charges of Maintaining a common nuisance (Level 6 felony) and Possession of Paraphernalia (A misdemeanor)
- Carl Boese, 40, on charges of Maintaining a common nuisance (Level 6 felony) and Possession of Paraphernalia (A misdemeanor)
- Rita Spillers, 52, on a charge of Maintaining a common nuisance (Level 6 Felony)
- Patricia Roberts, 32, on a charge of Visiting a common nuisance (B misdemeanor)
- George Fath, 24, on an active warrant out of Steuben County for possession of a controlled substance.
All suspects other than Fath lived at the home.