Police: Fake construction worker stole cash from New Haven High School

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — Police in New Haven have asked for the public’s help to identify a suspect who reportedly posed as a construction worker to swipe cash raised through fundraisers to support the New Haven High School athletic department.

A suspect in a theft from New Haven High School on Friday, July 26, 2019, is shown. (New Haven Police)

New Haven Police on Friday released a surveillance video and image that show a man who appears to be a construction worker walking in hallway at New Haven High School.

In a news release, the police department said the man posed as a construction worker on July 26 to make his way into the school. Once inside, the man allegedly got into a safe in an office and stole cash from it.

The cash had been raised over the summer from fundraisers for the New Haven High School athletic department, the police department said.

The total was not released.

The suspect is described as a male white, late 30s, with a beard. He was seen leaving the school in a tan early 2000s model SUV, possibly a Chevy Tahoe or GMC Yukon.

Anyone with any information about the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at (260) 748-7080.