Police: Driver clocked going 125 mph, then crashes while trying to switch seats with passenger

CHESTERTON, Ind. (WANE) A Detroit man faces multiple charges after police say he tried switching seats with a passenger while driving more than 100 miles an hour in I-94 in northwest Indiana.

The incident took place Tuesday morning when an Indiana State Trooper saw a car weaving in and out of traffic. The trooper estimated the car to be traveling at 125 miles an hour. The trooper then tried to pull the driver over and that’s when he tried switching seats with a front seat passenger. The car then hit a guardrail and came to a stop.

The driver, identified by Indiana State Police as Johnell C. Higgins, 36, showed signs of impairment and failed some field sobriety tests while refusing to complete other tests.

Higgins was taken to the Porter Police Department where he physically resisted officers. After he refusing the breath test for intoxication, troopers requested and were later granted a search warrant to obtain blood from Higgins.

While being taken to an emergency room in Chesterton, the suspect continued to resist and broke a trooper’s sunglasses. Higgins continued to fight with officers, hospital security, and emergency room staff during the attempted blood draw. During the altercation, Higgins struck a trooper on the leg. The trooper also sustained multiple cuts on his hands and a wall was damaged in an exam room. After finally being restrained, the search warrant was completed. Results of that blood draw are pending. Higgins was eventually transported to Porter County Jail for booking. The passenger was not charged with a crime.