Shooting reported at south Fort Wayne apartment complex

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex on the city’s south side.

Police and medics were called around 2:40 p.m. to the 8600 block of Lakeside Drive, inside the Southbridge Apartments complex near East Tillman Road and South Anthony Boulevard, on a report of a shooting, according to the department’s activity log.

It is unknown who is involved, if anyone was shot or conditions.

WANE 15 has a crew working to gather more information.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.