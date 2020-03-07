Police: Delivery driver chokes Angola woman after asking to use restroom

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Angola Police have taken a man into custody who they say choked a woman in a wheelchair after he delivered a meal to her Angola apartment Friday.

Just before 7 p.m. Friday, the Angola Police Department was called to the area of building 7 at Village Green Apartments, located at 1700 N. Wayne Street.

The woman on the phone reported that a Jimmy Johns delivery person choked her after she allowed him in to use her restroom.

When officers arrived, they found the victim lying just inside the front door on the floor.

She told police, the man delivered her order then asked to use the bathroom. She said she let him in and waited by the front door when he came up behind her, grabbed her around the neck and pulled her down out of her wheel chair, a news release said.

The woman told police she was choked to the point of unconsciousness.

At some point the suspect left the scene, police said.

He was later identified as Nkhai Scroggins, 18, of Butler, Indiana. Scroggins was taken into custody by Indiana State Police and Dekalb County Deputy. He was transported to Steuben County Jail where he is currently being held.

The case is still under investigation, the department added.