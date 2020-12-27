Police: Deaths of Ohio couple believed to be murder-suicide

MARION, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio are calling the deaths of a husband and wife found in the garage of their Marion home over the weekend an apparent murder-suicide.

Lt. B. J. Gruber of the Marion police department said preliminary information has led investigators to believe that 44-year-old Max Berry shot and killed 42-year-old Amy Berry before shooting himself.

Police said a relative found the bodies shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday.

Maj. Jeff Clewell, commander of the Criminal Investigations Division, called it “a horrible tragedy in every conceivable way.” Autopsies by the Lucas County Coroner’s Office are planned.

The Marion County coroner’s office will determine the official cause of death.