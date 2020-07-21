Police: Customers who don’t wear masks and stay at stores can be arrested

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Guests to stores that require customers to wear masks must comply with the mandate or leave, or face a criminal charge.

Fort Wayne Police said Tuesday that if officers are called to a store on a report of a customer who has refused to wear a mask inside a store with a mask policy, the officer will ask the person to leave the store. If they continue to refuse, they will be arrested for trespassing, police said.

Trespassing is a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to one year of imprisonment and a fine of up to $5,000.

Police said they hope it does not come to that.

Just before 5 p.m. Monday, Fort Wayne Police were called to a store in the 4300 block of Coldwater Road on an Unwanted Person report after a customer was turned back by staff for not wearing a mask. There was no police report associated with the call because the person eventually left, police said.

Many small and large stores and groceries are requiring customers to wear masks inside, in an effort to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.